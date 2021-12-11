UrduPoint.com

36,762 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

36,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 36,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,150,173 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 223.

96 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

