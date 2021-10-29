UrduPoint.com

36,935 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

36,935 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 36,935 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,076,554 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 213.

10 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Secretary reviews RED for corona vaccination in Si ..

Secretary reviews RED for corona vaccination in Sialkot

34 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Afghanistan Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

40 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the launchi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the launching ceremony of “Baldiya Kara ..

42 minutes ago
 Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

55 minutes ago
 Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All ..

Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All Detainees - Sudanese Leader

48 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.