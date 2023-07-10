Open Menu

36th 'Police Friends' Includes 570 Participants

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) A total of 570 students took part, on Monday, in the 36th "Police Friends" programme, organised by Sharjah Police's Media and Public Relations Department and the Sharjah Police Science academy and runs until August.
Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Sharjah Police Science Academy, has indicated that the "Police Friends: summer programme is sustainable and useful to the country. It assists students in developing their maturity, character, and knowledge through security services.

Students who engage in military activities are better equipped to serve as police ambassadors and disseminate a safety culture once they reach the profession.

The summer agenda, according to Brigadier General Al Othmani, will include speeches and seminars on themes such as transportation, social challenges, and safety. Chapters include "Be My Friend and Don't Bully," "My Electronic Devices," "Life's Enemy," "love of the Nation," and "Our Family, Our Lives." All lessons in the programme are overseen by military and fitness professionals.

According to Major Mohammed Butti Al Hajri, Deputy Director of the Sharjah Police Media and Public Relations Department, the programme is held annually over the summer vacation with the purpose of fostering loyalty and national ideas in the hearts of the students who participate.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah August Family Media All Love

Recent Stories

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

23 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

21 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

21 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

21 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

21 minutes ago
Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

21 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

19 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

19 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

19 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East