36th 'Police Friends' Includes 570 Participants

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) A total of 570 students took part, on Monday, in the 36th "Police Friends" programme, organised by Sharjah Police's Media and Public Relations Department and the Sharjah Police Science academy and runs until August.

Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Sharjah Police Science Academy, has indicated that the "Police Friends: summer programme is sustainable and useful to the country. It assists students in developing their maturity, character, and knowledge through security services.

Students who engage in military activities are better equipped to serve as police ambassadors and disseminate a safety culture once they reach the profession.

The summer agenda, according to Brigadier General Al Othmani, will include speeches and seminars on themes such as transportation, social challenges, and safety. Chapters include "Be My Friend and Don't Bully," "My Electronic Devices," "Life's Enemy," "love of the Nation," and "Our Family, Our Lives." All lessons in the programme are overseen by military and fitness professionals.

According to Major Mohammed Butti Al Hajri, Deputy Director of the Sharjah Police Media and Public Relations Department, the programme is held annually over the summer vacation with the purpose of fostering loyalty and national ideas in the hearts of the students who participate.

