37 Palestinians Martyred In Three Israeli Massacres In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 11:02 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) 37 Palestinians were martyred and 98 others injured in three massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
According to Palestinian medical sources, many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, while ambulance and civil defence teams are unable to reach them.
The sources noted that the total death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 45,436 martyrs and 108,038 injured since 7th October 2023.
