372 applications for national elections received in three days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The third day for the registration of applications for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections saw 84 applications, taking the figure to 372 in three days, including 133 from women.

The total number of applications in Abu Dhabi by the end of the third day reached 110. Dubai saw 53, while Sharjah received 94. A total of 16 applications were submitted in Ajman, 21 in Umm Al Qaiwain, 37 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 41 in Fujairah.

On the third day, Abu Dhabi saw 24 applications, Dubai and Sharjah saw 20 each, Ajman received six, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah saw four each, and Fujairah saw six applications.

The number of applications filed by females on the third day amounted to eight in Abu Dhabi and nine in Dubai.

Five applications for women were registered in Sharjah, one in Ajman, one in Umm Al Qaiwain, two in Ras Al Khaimah, and four in Fujairah.

The nine registration centres in the UAE will continue to receive applications for registration in the FNC 2019 elections until Thursday, 22nd August, 2019.

According to the schedule for the FNC 2019 elections, the NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates on 25th August, 2019. The final list will be announced on 3rd September, 2019, while campaigning will begin from 8th September, 2019, and continue for 27 days.