UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

372 Applications For National Elections Received In Three Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:45 PM

372 applications for national elections received in three days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The third day for the registration of applications for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections saw 84 applications, taking the figure to 372 in three days, including 133 from women.

The total number of applications in Abu Dhabi by the end of the third day reached 110. Dubai saw 53, while Sharjah received 94. A total of 16 applications were submitted in Ajman, 21 in Umm Al Qaiwain, 37 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 41 in Fujairah.

On the third day, Abu Dhabi saw 24 applications, Dubai and Sharjah saw 20 each, Ajman received six, Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah saw four each, and Fujairah saw six applications.

The number of applications filed by females on the third day amounted to eight in Abu Dhabi and nine in Dubai.

Five applications for women were registered in Sharjah, one in Ajman, one in Umm Al Qaiwain, two in Ras Al Khaimah, and four in Fujairah.

The nine registration centres in the UAE will continue to receive applications for registration in the FNC 2019 elections until Thursday, 22nd August, 2019.

According to the schedule for the FNC 2019 elections, the NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates on 25th August, 2019. The final list will be announced on 3rd September, 2019, while campaigning will begin from 8th September, 2019, and continue for 27 days.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Sharjah August September Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

GWU organises workshop on &#039;Reinforcing Women ..

16 minutes ago

UK Foreign Office Says Recent US Cruise Missile Te ..

5 minutes ago

Mozambique President Arrives in Moscow for State V ..

5 minutes ago

Training workshop held at Qilla Gujjar Singh

5 minutes ago

Formation of Sudan's sovereign council drags on

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.