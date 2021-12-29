UrduPoint.com

37,695 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:30 PM

37,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 37,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,574,541 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 228.

25 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan Programme creates employment opportun ..

Kamyab Jawan Programme creates employment opportunity in KPK: Murad

16 minutes ago
 APHC, others denounce gross HR abuses by Indian tr ..

APHC, others denounce gross HR abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 Modern sciences related to media to be taught at m ..

Modern sciences related to media to be taught at media university of MoIB: Farru ..

16 minutes ago
 Troika Plus Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Take ..

Troika Plus Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Take Place in Kabul in January - Za ..

17 minutes ago
 Traffic police launch awareness campaign

Traffic police launch awareness campaign

17 minutes ago
 Ehsaas' programme to benefit 2.8 m people, more in ..

Ehsaas' programme to benefit 2.8 m people, more initiatives on cards, says Yawer ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.