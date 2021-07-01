UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

$3.8 Billion Worth Of Business Deals Sealed During AEEDC Dubai 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:45 PM

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during AEEDC Dubai 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The organising committee of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2021) announced that the business deals sealed during the 25th edition of the event had reached US$3.8 billion.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, GSDA, and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said, "We are very proud of the impressive success that ‘AEEDC Dubai 2021’ has witnessed throughout its journey, which completes a quarter of a century this year. This success would not have been possible without the support received from participants, speakers, exhibitors, supporters, and dental experts around the world who consider it a monumental platform that allows them to come together as a community and enrich their knowledge and learn from one another. The ‘AEEDC Dubai’ exhibition is considered to be a rich opportunity for networking and building long-standing relationships with potential and existing clients, and we are proud to announce that the business deals sealed during ‘AEEDC Dubai 2021’ increased by 10 percent in comparison to last year, and reached $3.

8 billion."

Moreover, 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries participated in the event and gained tremendous value from the 173 scientific sessions presented during the conference. The third day included sessions that discussed key topics such as Paediatric Dentistry, Endodontics, Oral Surgery, Forensic Dentistry, and more.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and a recognised American Dental Association Continuing education Recognition Programme (CERP) provider. AEEDC Dubai is held in strategic partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, scientific partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and destination partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing - Dubai Business Events.

Related Topics

Century World Business Education UAE Dubai Oral Citizenship Commerce Event From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

35 minutes ago

Environment Business Majlis holds special session ..

35 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

2 hours ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.