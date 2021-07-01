$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during AEEDC Dubai 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) The organising committee of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2021) announced that the business deals sealed during the 25th edition of the event had reached US$3.8 billion.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, GSDA, and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said, "We are very proud of the impressive success that ‘AEEDC Dubai 2021’ has witnessed throughout its journey, which completes a quarter of a century this year. This success would not have been possible without the support received from participants, speakers, exhibitors, supporters, and dental experts around the world who consider it a monumental platform that allows them to come together as a community and enrich their knowledge and learn from one another. The ‘AEEDC Dubai’ exhibition is considered to be a rich opportunity for networking and building long-standing relationships with potential and existing clients, and we are proud to announce that the business deals sealed during ‘AEEDC Dubai 2021’ increased by 10 percent in comparison to last year, and reached $3.

8 billion."

Moreover, 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries participated in the event and gained tremendous value from the 173 scientific sessions presented during the conference. The third day included sessions that discussed key topics such as Paediatric Dentistry, Endodontics, Oral Surgery, Forensic Dentistry, and more.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and a recognised American Dental Association Continuing education Recognition Programme (CERP) provider. AEEDC Dubai is held in strategic partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, scientific partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and destination partnership with the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing - Dubai Business Events.