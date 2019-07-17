UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38 Housing Units Delivered To Low-income Emirati Families

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

38 housing units delivered to low-income Emirati families

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced the delivery of 38 housing units to low-income Emirati families, in cooperation with Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme as part of the "Mudon Al Khair" (Cities of Goodness) initiative.

The department also announced that the donations from individuals, government and private entities reached AED43.2 million. The move falls within the framework of IACAD’s commitment to fulfil the tasks entrusted to it under Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Mudon Al Khair" aims to raise AED50 million to build 50 homes across the UAE to benefit low-income citizens who do not meet eligibility requirements of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

Dr. Hamad Bin Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, General Director of IACAD, stressed department’s keenness to forge partnerships with various government bodies, as well as the private sector, to achieve stability for Emirati families across all economic strata.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charity Sector, IACAD added that the department will continue to strive to launch and support humanitarian and charitable initiatives, within and outside of the emirate, to realise the vision outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his Fifty-Year Charter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

South Africans mourn 'White Zulu' singer Johnny Cl ..

9 minutes ago

Police claimed to have recovered a boy in Khanewal ..

9 minutes ago

Facilitation centre to be operational from next we ..

9 minutes ago

Training camp of physical disability cricket team ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

9 minutes ago

Cambodia to return 1,600 tonnes of waste to US, Ca ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.