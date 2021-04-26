UrduPoint.com
38,207 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

38,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 38,207 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,254,063 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 103.

68 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

