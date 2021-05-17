38,706 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to Monday stands at 11,489,475 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 116.
17 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the C0VID-19 virus.