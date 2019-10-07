UrduPoint.com
39 European Companies Explore Ras Al Khaimah’s Live, Work And Play Ecosystem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:45 PM

39 European companies explore Ras Al Khaimah’s live, work and play ecosystem

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) A European trade delegation comprising of 39 decision-makers from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, Hungary and Italy has recently visited Ras Al Khaimah to explore the potential of the emirate as a gateway to fast emerging economies in the middle East.

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, RAKEZ, organised a special event for the multi-sector mission operating in the fields of Information and Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Smart Cities, Energy and Environment, food and Packaging, Transport and Mobility, Tourism, Healthcare and Manufacturing.

The economic zone shared insights to the delegates about doing business in the region and the lifestyle offered by the emirate. They were also taken on a tour to Al Hamra Industrial Zone, one of RAKEZ’s specialised zones, where they visited the advanced facilities of select RAKEZ companies and see their operations first-hand.

"It is an honour to host the members of the European trade mission and have the opportunity to introduce the viable ecosystem we have here in Ras Al Khaimah," said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

"Presently, 30 percent of our family of businesses are from Europe, and we aim to grow this community even further. We ensured to provide our visitors a productive day by giving them a 360 overview of Ras Al Khaimah’s live, work and play environment."

He added that Ras Al Khaimah is a haven for businesses for its distinguished natural location. "The emirate stretches along the shore of Arabian Gulf, adjacent to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and has substantial logistical hubs that make moving goods to and from the region very efficient. These are complemented by solutions we have on offer at RAKEZ, from bespoke facilities to comprehensive business support in a one-stop-shop," he said.

"We are also one of the few zones offering free zone and mainland solutions as well as the only one to offer all types of licences," Jallad concluded.

