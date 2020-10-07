UrduPoint.com
39,000 Visits In 5 Months On Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal For Judgments And Legislations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

39,000 visits in 5 months on Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The number of visitors who have accessed the services offered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislations reached 39,000 during the first five months since the launch of the portal in early April 2020, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, revealed on Wednesday.

In this regard, Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judiciary Department, said that the Judicial Department is committed to disseminating legal awareness and providing quality knowledge to judicial professionals and interested specialists and individuals.

"This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, regarding the paramount importance of ensuring that the legal literacy needs of all segments of society are met regardless of their cultural backgrounds and ages," he said.

Al Abri added, "The publication of court judgments on the ADJD's portal and making them available to the public is an affirmation of the transparency of the judiciary that strengthens community confidence in the judicial institution as one of the most important pillars of security and stability in society."

Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislation is a smart legal platform that uses artificial intelligence techniques to provide advanced and multiple services to members of the judiciary, legal specialists, researchers and law school students by making the court decisions available according to their litigation levels and court circuits, as well as local and Federal legislations through easy-to-use and streamlined search methods.

The portal is accessible via the website of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. All the services offered are provided free of charge to visitors.

