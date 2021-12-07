39,497 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 39,497 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,012,367 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 222.
56 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.