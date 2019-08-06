3,976 licences issued for top 10 economic activities in UAE

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The number of licences issued for the top ten economic activities in the UAE totalled 3,976 from the start of the year to the end of July, according to the National Economic Register.

Public trade continued to be the most active economic sector in the UAE during the first seven months of the year, reflecting the ongoing growth of the sector, which is key to the national economy.

The number of licences issued in July for the general trading sector reached 638, an increase of around 12.5 percent compared to June, while the number of licences for the construction and building sector increased to 634, a growth of 13.

2 percent.

The number of licences issued to the cold and hot drinks sectors totalled 443, an increase of 27 percent compared to June, while the number of licences issued in July to the restaurant sector reached 443 licences, up 17.5 percent from 357 licences issued in June.

The light transport sector recorded a 42 percent increase with 328 licences, while the heavy truck transport sector grew by 29 percent and cleaning services by 7.1 percent.

Licences issued to the women's clothing sector increased to 277, a growth of 12.6 percent while retail perfume sales grew by 17.2 percent with 221 licences.