39th Joint Committee Meeting Of Cospas-Sarsat Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 05:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The 39th Cospas-Sarsat Joint Committee Meeting commenced today in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) of the National Guard, the event will run until 5th June under the patronage and in the presence of Major General Staff Pilot Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.
Hosting the event for the first time, the UAE welcomes over 200 participants from 45 countries and international organisations dedicated to satellite-based search and rescue operations, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
In his opening remarks, Colonel Staff Pilot Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), affirmed that hosting this international event reflects the UAE’s pioneering vision in advancing humanitarian efforts and strengthening national capabilities in search and rescue.
He emphasised the UAE’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and exchanging expertise with international entities to save lives and enhance emergency response readiness in line with global standards.
Al Naqbi added that the event presents an opportunity to showcase the NSRC’s operational preparedness and highlight its active contributions within the international system. He reiterated the centre’s keenness to continuously advancing its technical and human capacities in accordance with international best practices.
Allan Knox, Head of the Cospas-Sarsat delegation and Chair of the 39th Joint Committee Meeting, noted in his address that this is the first time the programme’s meetings are being held in the UAE, marking a significant milestone. He commended the UAE and the NSRC for their professional organisation and strong support.
He added that these meetings serve as a key platform for enhancing the global search and rescue system through the coordination of international efforts, the exchange of expertise, and the presentation of the latest technologies in this critical field.
Knox expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would contribute directly to the development of rescue services and the improvement of response times and accuracy, thereby helping to save more lives around the world.
