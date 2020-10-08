39th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on 4th Nov with theme ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Promoting the theme, "The World Reads from Sharjah", the 39th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, to be held from 4th to 14th November, 2020, will be hosting hundreds of Arab and international publishers.

One of the top three book fairs in the world, the SIBF has for the first time in its history, adopted a unique online-offline hybrid programming that promises to deliver a memorable mix of literary and cultural activities.

SBA has emphasised that the new format of the fair has audience safety at the forefront, and fully adheres to global health and safety protocols in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. The SIBF’s cultural programme adopts a fully digital format while publishers will make a physical appearance at the Expo Centre Sharjah, so book lovers across the nation can continue to enjoy the in-person experience of sifting through and buying books this year.

The 11-day event will see participating publishing houses on-site welcome visitors including children, youth, adults, and industry professionals looking to buy new titles and explore new genres of literature.

The SIBF 2020 theme is inspired by Sharjah’s leading position as an incubator of Arab culture and a creative hub that attracts intellectuals, writers and artists to meet and share experiences.

In selecting the theme, SBA has affirmed that Sharjah is still welcoming literary leaders, readers, knowledge seekers and learners from across the world.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, said, "We believe that cultural activities must not stop even in challenging circumstances as enriching people’s lives through reading, literacy and knowledge is a key driver for social development and prosperity. SBA’s commitment to Sharjah’s cultural legacy is in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build a bright present and promising future for the young generations by fostering knowledge and broadening their horizons through reading."

"In keeping with our mission of promoting culture and creativity, SBA will deploy the latest technologies in visual communication to successfully host all its virtual events, activities and discussions. By providing a new experience for our audience, we want to reiterate that Sharjah is committed to being a true beacon of culture and knowledge," Al Ameri said.