Open Menu

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference Discusses Latest Advancements And Research Findings In Neurology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findings in neurology

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) – Leading local, regional and international experts, researchers, and professionals in the field of neurology gathered in Abu Dhabi to share the latest advancements and research findings in the field of neurology.

The 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference (ADBC2023), organized by Medetarian Conferences Organizing (MCO) from 15th to 17th September, 2023 at InterContinental Abu Dhabi, serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the dissemination of cutting-edge advancements in neurology diagnosis, treatment, and research

The three-day conference is endorsed by the Emirates Neurology Society (EMINS), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), World Federation of Neurology (WFN), Khalifa University (KU), and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

This year’s plenary session’s objective is to share the latest advancements and research findings in the field of neurology. This includes presentations, lectures, and debates on various neurological conditions, diagnostic techniques, treatment modalities, and emerging trends.

Related Topics

World Exchange Company Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates September Karachi University From Share

Recent Stories

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

9 minutes ago
 HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

14 minutes ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

14 minutes ago
 EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

12 minutes ago
Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

12 minutes ago
 US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden ..

US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty ..

PML-N to contest next elections to resolve poverty, economic issues: Talal

12 minutes ago
 Two Russians, one American rocket toward space sta ..

Two Russians, one American rocket toward space station

12 minutes ago
 NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by s ..

NUST, S&P Global Pakistan strengthen linkages by signing MoU

29 minutes ago
 DC directs to make sanitation system effective in ..

DC directs to make sanitation system effective in DHQ Khuzdar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East