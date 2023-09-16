3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findings in neurology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) – Leading local, regional and international experts, researchers, and professionals in the field of neurology gathered in Abu Dhabi to share the latest advancements and research findings in the field of neurology.

The 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference (ADBC2023), organized by Medetarian Conferences Organizing (MCO) from 15th to 17th September, 2023 at InterContinental Abu Dhabi, serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the dissemination of cutting-edge advancements in neurology diagnosis, treatment, and research

The three-day conference is endorsed by the Emirates Neurology Society (EMINS), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), World Federation of Neurology (WFN), Khalifa University (KU), and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

This year’s plenary session’s objective is to share the latest advancements and research findings in the field of neurology. This includes presentations, lectures, and debates on various neurological conditions, diagnostic techniques, treatment modalities, and emerging trends.

