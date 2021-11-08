UrduPoint.com

3rd Adventure & Camping 2021 Exhibition Kicks Off Tuesday At Expo Al Dhaid

Mon 08th November 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The 3rd "Adventure & Camping 2021" exhibition will kick off on Tuesday, at Expo Al Dhaid and runs until 13th November.

The five-day event is organised by Expo Al Dhaid with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of the Expo Centre Sharjah.

A considerable number of companies and brands specialising in camping, land, and sea trips are taking part in the exhibition.

This year’s edition is offering its visitors and safari lovers a wide range of the best and latest products and supplies for tourism and camping trips, motorcycles and four-wheel bikes, hunting, and safety and security devices for camping.

The exhibition is also a good opportunity for camping and outdoor enthusiasts to learn about the latest camping equipment, accessories that meet all their needs, in addition to everything related to wildlife.

Various products and unique innovations in the field of camping and its supplies will be showcased. In addition, a special space will be allocated for lovers of heritage collectibles related to safari trips, as part of several interesting and recreational events and activities that will be held throughout the event.

