3rd Annual HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference Discusses Latest Technologies In IVF

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) The 3rd HealthPlus middle East Fertility Conference, organised by HealthPlus Fertility, part of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) and a Mubadala Health partner, has kicked off its in-person part in Dubai today under the theme "Fertility Without Borders".

The conference attracted a large number of physicians, specialists, embryologists, nurses, technicians, pharmacists and many other professionals from inside and outside the UAE, virtually and physically. The sessions discussed many topics related to fertility, new technologies in in vitro fertilization (IVF), as well as gynaecological surgeries related to infertility, genetics and more. On 9th September, the conference was attended by more than 2,000 participants virtually online, and another 250 participants attended physically today alongside another 1,200 delegates who attended virtually.

Majd Abu Zant, CEO of UEMedical, said during his opening speech that: "HealthPlus Fertility Conference in its 3rd hybrid edition today attracted experts and speakers from leading universities and IVF centres in the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt and the UAE; aiming to enrich the sessions with the latest innovative technologies and updates related to fertility in women and men. The conference was an opportunity for us and other participating IVF centres in the UAE to showcase the capabilities available locally which are on par with international practices and protocols."

Zant praised the role of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in creating and facilitating the proper environment for IVF centres and other healthcare facilities in the UAE to grow and develop using the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies, while applying the best protocols to achieve the best possible clinical outcomes.

Dr. Bohaira Elgeyoushi, Conference President, and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (IVF) consultant at the HealthPlus Fertility Centre in Dubai, said, "The participation and attendance rate at the conference is really impressive.

We are truly happy that we managed to bring this amazing group of speakers together with the delegates."

"One of the most important features in the conference in its 3rd edition is showcasing research papers and new important lectures presented by experts from across the globe. Some of these lectures were discussed for the first time, evolving around new technologies that improve the success rates of IVF, genetic testing, new advancements in fertility preservation like ovarian tissues cryopreservation, the use of stem cells in infertility treatments and reproductive health in general," Dr. Elgeyoushi added.

During his talk, Dr. Walid Sayed, Group Medical Director and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (IVF) Consultant at HealthPlus Fertility, spoke about the treatment journey of one of the couples at HealthPlus Fertility Centre in Abu Dhabi. "The wife, 35 years old, who was married for 10 years back then, was unable to get pregnant and had unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer. It caused her a lot of distress. She underwent long-term treatment which affected her ovarian reserve. At the same time, her husband had a low sperm count. Following an ultrasound, a small egg was found and she underwent an IVF cycle. With Allah’s will, it was a success and the couple had their first child. In the following years, the couple underwent treatment again which resulted in another two healthy children. This story shows the importance of the long-term relationship we develop with our patients. Due to the nature of these treatments and theit privacy, couples seeking our care have not only medical needs, but also psychological needs for support, respect, compassion, clear and transparent two-way communication, continuity of care and more," Dr. Sayed said.

