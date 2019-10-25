3rd Annual ID Week opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The 3rd annual Abu Dhabi ID Week kicks off in Abu Dhabi today in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health.

The event brought together international and regional health leaders, and over 350 health care practitioners to discuss new anti-infectives, diagnostics, global health, and public-private partnerships with a special focus on promoting patient care and safety.

In his opening remarks, Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said, "Throughout the history, infectious diseases have claimed millions of human lives and continue to cause mortality and morbidity among many people in almost every corner of the world given that pathogens are evolving and increasing their resistance to different types of medication. That’s why we should join our efforts to control and eliminate infectious diseases."

Al Nuaimi added, "Here in Abu Dhabi we are lucky to have leaders who set an inspiring example for others to follow in the humanitarian filed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, together with Bill Gates the co-founder of microsoft and co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation supported the mission to eradicate polio since 2011 until now. Since then millions of children received vaccination against polio and polio eradication has never been so close to the finish line. The UAE leadership also continues to provide its full support to building and developing capabilities that are able to investigate and respond efficiently to infectious diseases."

The event will feature interactive case-studies, platform presentations, educational workshops, networking sessions, to provide a comprehensive review of current issues and recent advances in selected ID topics, including antimicrobial resistance, AMR, antimicrobial stewardship programmes, vaccination, outbreaks, infection control and other topics