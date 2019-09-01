UrduPoint.com
3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ Concludes In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:45 PM

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) MOSCOW, 1st September, 2019 (WAM) - Aqdar World Summit concluded its 3rd edition today in Moscow with a vast participation of UAE delegates who have reflected the UAE image to the world.

At the end of the four-day summit, which included key sessions, workshops and panel discussions, participants expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his patronage of the event.

The summit featured the opening keynote speech of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, in which H.H. stressed on the strength of the UAE-Russian relationship, in addition to the importance of empowering different sectors of the society in the advancement and progress of nations.

Taking place in conjunction with Moscow Global Forum ‘City for education’, the summit featured a huge participation from Russia, the region, and the world, and it was held in partnership with a number of international and regional bodies and institutions, the United Nations, and various academic institutions, research centers, and community organisations. The summit was also attended by participants who represent different sectors in the community.

Through the joint organisation of this global event, the UAE and Moscow provided a positive model for the world to share the knowledge and experiences of both countries and present an international platform for various sectors to contribute to the empowerment of communities.

