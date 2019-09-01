UrduPoint.com
3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ Issues 'International Declaration Of Community Empowerment'

Sun 01st September 2019

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) MOSCOW, 1st September 2019 (WAM) - The 3rd Aqdar World Summit called for the development of a global electronic platform that will be a global reference for the concepts of diverse empowerment of societies in accordance with the scientific frameworks and methods adopted.

In conclusion of four-day of activities, the international gathering issued the recommendations today under the title "The International Declaration of Community Empowerment – Moscow 2019", addressed to governments, countries, communities and relevant institutions.

"The United Arab Emirates expresses its gratitude to the general Russian community, for their generous hospitality and for hosting the 3rd edition of Aqdar World Summit, organised by Khalifa Empowerment Program,Aqdar, in cooperation with INDEX Conference and Exhibitions, in Moscow, Russia, from 29th August to 1st September 2019, under the theme "Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned, stated the declaration.

"The UAE also thanks the Russian government and the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, for cooperating in organising the summit."

It also emphasised the importance of strengthening the status of societies and enabling them to strive to build a secure future for more conscious generations, recognising the importance of stability and security of their societies and strengthening their roles in building a global human civilisation that unites people and promote coexistence and equal opportunities and possibilities; in addition to promoting a culture of community empowerment and associated strategic visions that promote stability, security and world peace.

It also stressed on the importance of joint international and humanitarian action in support of the dissemination of the values of human brotherhood, partnership and global citizenship.

1- Calling for the development of a global electronic platform that will be a global reference for the concepts of diverse empowerment of societies in accordance with the scientific frameworks and methods adopted.

2- Calling academic, scientific and research institutions to strengthen the educational curricula with knowledge and intellectual systems that contribute to raising the future generations and achieve global citizenship.

3- Emphasising the importance of benefiting from the experiences of different countries in applying the concepts of voluntary recruitment and national service and its mechanisms and operational plans in order to promote the unified global visions in achieving global citizenship.

4- Calling for setting a global monitoring system accredited by international research centers and relevant organisations with the aim of combating extremist ideology, confronting societal challenges and immunising them from hatred and intolerance.

5- Calling various countries to exchange experiences and benefit from one another and praise the experiences of the United Arab Emirates and the city of Moscow in various topics like community, youth, science and technology.

6- Calling for the formation of an international committee comprising a number of participants and representatives of the summit’s partners to follow up the implementation of the outcomes of the summit and its declaration and the development of plans and operational programs.

