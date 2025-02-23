3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – First Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory (FSG), formerly known before as Hortman Stem Cell Laboratory and with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, is organising the third Dubai Stem Cell Congress.

The congress will welcome 300-500 delegates ranging from medical doctors, laboratory medical technologists, oncologists and specialists as well as 25 international speakers from leading scientists in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine. In addition, international experts from specialised international companies showcase the latest technologies in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Fatma Al hashimi, Chairperson of Dubai Stem Cell Congress and Director of first Stem Cell and Genomics Laboratory, said: the third edition of the Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 brings together leading scientists and researchers in the fields of stem cells and regenerative medicine to exchange insights, promote innovation and clinical trials. Under the theme "Bridging the Future", which connects hope and bring leading scientists from all around the world to share their latest technologies and research in stem cell. This edition will feature inspiring patient success stories, keynote speakers, workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, with the aim of offering a beacon of hope for a brighter and healthier future.

The congress will also feature a joint session in collaboration with the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), enhancing the impact of stem cell and gene therapy on the future of healthcare.

"Connecting Hope" continues to serve as our main innovative platform along with our new theme for this year "Bridging the Future”, which focus on creating bridges and hope to attract latest technologies and innovations by inviting leading scientists and researchers from all over the world to Dubai.

We have also sponsored a diverse program highlighting the latest advances in technologies and treatments, and we strive to enhance the impact of stem cell research on the future of healthcare, as the congress will focus on discussing the latest scientific findings in this field.

Dr. Alhashimi, who is also Chairperson of Dubai Stem Cell Congress, explained the importance of awareness in the field of stem cell, and being aware of the approved diseases by United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) that can be treated using stem cell therapy such as blood cancer, thalassemia, Fanconi anemia and autoimmune diseases as well as other diseases such as autism, diabetes and heart diseases that are under clinical trials and have not yet been approved . The main aim of the congress is to increase awareness and educate the community, parents and healthcare providers about the recent research technologies and the approved therapies in stem cell field.

She said that during the congress, we will be covering the latest topics related to stem cell research, conducting four workshops and two main networking sessions on the latest research and developments in the field of stem cells and gene therapy.

She also highlighted that the stem cells that are isolated from umbilical cord blood, immediately after birth, play a vital role in treating 80 blood diseases which are approved by FDA such as thalassemia, leukemia, Fanconi anemia, metabolic disorders and autoimmune diseases. Such stem cells are considered the treasure of life as they contain important cells that can save life of many patients from life-threatening diseases.

She also added that the congress will present the top medical research posters prepared by medical students, which reached 20 posters this year and the selected best research poster will be announced and awarded at the congress.

