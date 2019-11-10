UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3rd Edition Of International Superyacht Summit Announced

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

3rd edition of International Superyacht Summit announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The third edition of the International Superyacht Summit will take place on 11th and 12th March, 2020, in Dubai, aimed at discussing local and international issues related to superyachting, including the development of the UAE and the region as a superyacht-friendly destination.

The summit will be held under the patronage of DP World subsidiary P&O Marinas and initiated and co-organised by Fabulous Yachts.

The summit will highlight new themes, such as how superyacht marina developments empower lifestyle and tourism, and the role of the yachting upscale industry in new and consolidated tourist destinations.

In addition, delegates will discuss emerging trends in superyacht ownership and how builders can accommodate the needs of a younger generation of owners and charterers. Central to this trend is the growing environmental awareness of these younger generations and the higher intolerance of unsustainable practices globally.

With the support of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, along with UAE government representatives, the International Superyacht Summit has established itself as the only event specifically dedicated to the superyacht industry in the region.

"We are pleased that the annual International Superyacht Summit in Dubai is on course, supporting the UAE's ambition to establish itself as a preferred superyacht winter destination. We welcome the summit’s focus on environmental awareness, an essential part of developing a sustainable superyacht sector," said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region.

As in the previous editions, the summit will take place over two days, with each day offering two sessions. There will be two workshops and numerous opportunities to network with local operatives, VIPs, speakers and sponsors.

A detailed programme, official venue and supporting sponsors and the speakers’ agenda will soon be announced on the website for the summit.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Sultan Ahmed March 2020 Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend grad ..

31 minutes ago

Remarkable turnout of families to the tolerance ac ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO, and Chairman ..

2 hours ago

DIEDC, AAOIFI ink agreement to collaborate on Isla ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Book Fair 2019 concludes yesterday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.