3rd edition of UAE AI Summer Camp takes place from 1st to 31st August 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) The National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with the National Programme for Coders, announced the opening of registration for the UAE AI Summer Camp 3.0, taking place from 1st to 31st August 2021, in partnership with a group of national entities and major global companies working in coding and AI.

Several pioneering international companies in the field of technology, including Facebook, microsoft, Huawei, Le Wagon, Careem and SAP, are participating in the Camp. They will conduct specialised workshops aimed at providing the participants with 21st-century skills. This year, the Dubai Police General Headquarters is also participating in the Camp to introduce technology-specialised workshops and courses.

The Camp welcomes students and undergraduates of different ages and disciplines to register through this link: ai.gov.ae/learn/camp.

The Camp’s objective is to provide talented young adults with artificial intelligence and advanced technology skills, in order to encourage them to develop innovative solutions for future challenges by utilising the experiences they gain through participation in virtual events, talks and interactive workshops organised all over the UAE.

This is the third iteration of the UAE AI Summer Camp, which has witnessed a growing demand and wide participation. Nearly 10,000 students from different education levels participated in its first and second editions of the Camp.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, employs all its national initiatives, projects and programmes to enable the UAE's youth and students to acquire and practice their knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence, which is one of the most important tools of the future, in order to actively participate in designing the future of their country and serving their community.

He added that the significance of the AI Camp lies in its ability to provide the youth with an opportunity to participate in realistic and exciting experiences in emerging technology, and directly introduces them to technological developments and supports their thinking. The initiative trains the youth to apply these technologies in their studies, work and future projects, which contributes to building a generation that is well-versed with future technology and is able to employ such technology in the development of various vital sectors.

He also said that this edition of AI Camp sees special participation of many national entities and global technology companies, as they all believe in the importance of this Camp in supporting the efforts of the UAE to accelerate the adoption of programming and AI applications to support and encourage the creative youth to utilise the advanced technological infrastructure in the country.

He praised the important participation of the National Programme for Coders to organise this event, which will prepare and equip the next generation with knowledge and practical expertise to enter the world of coding with confidence by providing them with training opportunities to help them turn their ideas into projects ready to be developed and executed.

For the first time, a group of school students from the Kingdom of Bahrain is taking part in the UAE AI Summer Camp. Their participation was made possible by the implementation of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) signed between the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence in the UAE and Nasser Vocational Training Centre in Bahrain to enhance the exchange of experiences and success stories and share the best expertise in the fields of advanced technology and AI.

The UAE AI Summer Camp includes many virtual theoretical knowledge sessions, theoretical and hands-on workshops as well as virtual lectures on various topics to teach students the most important skills in technology and programming sciences, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. The Camp also provides students with an opportunity to learn about the most vital emerging technologies in the upcoming fields and acquire the skills that will prepare them for a career in the field of coding, which is today one of the most important languages and skills for the future of businesses.

The workshops focus on various aspects of technology, including deep learning, machine learning, Python programming language, cybersecurity, and the latest updates in cryptocurrency, in addition to emphasising topics that promote the adoption of advanced technology in rediscovering the UAE environment, and how AI aids the discovery of rare species of wild animals that live in the country. Facebook also provided a special invitation to attend and participate in the PyTorch Developer Day.