3rd Emirates Derma to discuss latest skincare trends

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The 3rd Emirates academy of Dermatology, Aesthetics and Laser Conference and Exhibition, Emirates Derma, will be held from the 5th to 7th of September, 2019 at Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The highly specialised skin care gathering in Abu Dhabi is bringing together the most reputed dermatologists, aesthetic surgeons and other healthcare professionals, who will highlight the most pressing challenges facing experts in the field of cosmetic dermatology, plastic surgery, facial aesthetics and the evolving field of anti-aging medicine. Running over three days, the skincare platform is expected to attract over 300 visitors and participants from across the globe.

This year, Emirates Derma presents a rich comprehensive agenda featuring over 59 high quality scientific sessions focusing on a number of topics related to plastic surgery, laser, cosmetic dermatology and anti -aging. In addition, the event brings together over 44 expert speakers and best minds representing 23 countries in the field of dermatology, who will offer their insights and share clinical experiences in their own specialized fields. On the sidelines of the conference, a number of live demonstrations and hands-on workshops will offer practical skills to skincare practitioners about various skincare treatment techniques related to cosmetics and injections.

The Emirates Injection Boot Camp, which is a much sought-after gathering for specialists concerned with injectors, is taking place on the 5th and 6th of September, where regional and international experts speakers will share their latest experiences and insights on various topics related to cosmetics and injections.

Moreover, all attendees get a unique opportunity to earn 18 CME credit points from UAE University, as well as a chance to improve their clinical practical skills in their respective fields and departments.

Speaking about the key highlights of the event, Dr. Hassan Galadari, Conference Chairman, said, "At Emirates Derma 2019, the main highlight is the East meets West concept. A number of events have discussed how east differs from the west, what we will be discussing is how similar they are and what both can benefit from that similarity. There will be a sharing of experiences. While the first edition of the injection boot camp had a fantastic group of regional doctors, this year we decided to see what would happen if we added some of the best international speakers, be it from South America to Europe ending to the middle East. The whole point is to bring everyone together and have them discuss matters of beauty."

Speaking about the latest advances in skincare, Dr. Galadari said, "Advancements especially in the cosmetic field has brought the field to the forefront of patient care. Unfortunately, these advancements can come at a price as a number of them may not be scientifically proven yet to work and this is what we are trying to do here with the meeting. We want to discuss science for the sake of science and how that science can influence the artistry of field."

Running parallel to the conference, the exhibition this year presents 12 top manufacturers and distributors of a number of skincare brands a great opportunity to showcase their products and interact with the top skin surgeons, dermatologists and experts in order to keep them updated with the latest.