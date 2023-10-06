3rd Ethraa Career Fair to being 9 October, offering UAE nationals over 800 job opportunities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) The Emirates Institute of Finance, in collaboration with the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, Nafis Programme, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is all set to launch the third edition of the 'Ethraa' Career Fair in the financial and banking sector on Monday, 9th October.

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the two-day event aims to introduce promising career opportunities to UAE nationals and youth in the financial sector while also boosting Emiratisation rates in this vital sector for the UAE's future economy. Khaled Mohamed Balama Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), are set to attend the event.

In its third edition, the "Ethraa" Career Fair is targeting the recruitment of more than 800 positions during the final quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

These opportunities are open to high school graduates and individuals holding bachelor's degrees, in fields such as business management, economics, accounting, and information technology.

Noura Alblooshi General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance stressed the importance of investing in human capital, nurturing skills among Emirati youth, and building capabilities.

She highlighted that this strategic focus aims to empower future leaders in various sectors of banking and finance, aligning with the UAE’s leadership directives and the broader vision of "We the UAE 2031" and the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

Alblooshi also pointed out the significant growth in Emiratisation rates within the banking and financial sector in the country, emphasising the positive impact of previous editions of the “Ethraa” Career Fair in terms of job placements.

She anticipates further success for this edition, commending the collaborative efforts that have made this vital milestone possible and the opportunities it provides for young Emirati talents.

Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, affirmed that Emiratisation remains a strategic priority. The Directorate's annual plans are dedicated to elevating Emiratisation indicators and achieving superior outcomes that align with the aspirations of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, in elevating the status of national talents in Sharjah. It also seeks to make optimal use of youth capabilities, recognising them as the cornerstone of progress and sustainable development.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the fair presents vast opportunities for young Emirati future leaders, offering them diverse options to access competitive roles, and enhance their skills, capacities, and familiarity with labour market trends.

He acknowledged the instrumental role played by EIF, in partnership with the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, in organising the third edition of the “Ethraa” Career Fair.

Al Shamsi highlighted that this partnership constitutes a strategic collaboration focused on national priorities, aiming to serve the greater good and contribute to established objectives. He expressed gratitude and appreciation to Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of EIF, and her dedicated team for their unwavering support and collaboration, ensuring the success of the third “Ethraa” Career Fair.