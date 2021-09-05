3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific advances in infertility diagnosis and treatments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) International and local experts are coming together on one platform to discuss the latest scientific advances in the field of infertility diagnosis and treatments during the 3rd HealthPlus middle East Fertility Conference, which will be held in Dubai from 9th – 11th September, 2021, under the theme "Fertility Without Borders".

The conference is being organised by HealthPlus Fertility, part of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) and a Mubadala Health Partner.

In this edition’s format, the conference will allow individuals to attend in-person while applying strict safety measures, or attend virtually from their homes or offices.

Healthcare professionals attending will earn 23.5 hours of Continuous Medical education (CME) for in-person attendance, and 19.5 CME hours for attending online. Targeting IVF specialists, obstetricians and gynecologists, IVF laboratory technicians, embryologists, nurses and pharmacists from the UAE and the region, the conference features key speakers from the UK, Spain, Italy, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, alongside numerous experts from different hospitals and fertility centers in the UAE.

The conference will also host Dr. Mariam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, who will present an interactive lecture on epigenetics.

"Through this conference, we aim to share the latest in the field of infertility through numerous renowned international and local speakers and participants.

There has been a special focus on fertility and the latest in IVF, giving hope to many couples seeking to becoming pregnant, especially with the growing rates of infertility world-wide. Fertility preservation is also another important topic which should be thoroughly looked at by healthcare professionals involved in treating patients with cancer and gynecologists or family medicine physicians providing care for women who may delay pregnancy or marriage due to socio-economic reasons, and may require fertility preservation," said Majd Abu Zant, CEO of UEMedical.

"Some of the main subjects that will be discussed during the conference are the use of stem cells in medicine, in general, and in the field of fertility, in particular; and examining chromosomes through blood and detect genetic diseases. On the first day, one of the virtual lectures will shed light on the importance of preconception genetic screening in the Arab population, in specific, which supports in identifying the most prevalent genetic diseases.

There will also be a lecture from Spain about examining embryos without taking a biopsy from the fetus, which is a very new technique that is currently being performed in only one international center. The traditional way is performed by taking a biopsy of the embryo itself on the fifth day after fertilization in the lab," added Dr. Bohaira Elgeyoushi, Conference President, and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility consultant at HealthPlus Fertility Center in Dubai.