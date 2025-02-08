3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai today hosted the Third International Conference of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society.

Held in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority and a number of universities and concerned institutions inside and outside the country, the conference aims at raising awareness, exchanging experiences and exploring opportunities for cooperation to provide better care for individuals with rare diseases.

Dr. Abdullah Al Khayyat, CEO of Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, inaugurated the event in the presence of Mona Khalifa Hamad, Member of the Federal National Council, Dr. Younis Kazim, Advisor at Dubai Health, and Dr. Eman Taryam Al Shamsi, consultant and Acting Head of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Department at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, Chairman of the Conference, Member of the Medical Committee of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society. The conference attracted more than 300 doctors and a number of children with rare diseases and their families.

Dr. Al Khayyat said in the opening speech of the conference that rare diseases are often complex, chronic and appear in childhood and result in severe disability, weakness in life and early death, which poses a challenge for doctors and researchers alike, in addition to that it prevents researchers or constitutes an obstacle in their way in detecting causes and treatment.

He added, despite its rarity, it deserves special attention, and through this conference organised by the Emirates Rare Diseases Society, we will learn about the latest developments from specialists in the way of diagnosis and treatment related to artificial intelligence techniques, in addition to spreading awareness among members of society in the country to complement the efforts initiated by the association.

In turn, Dr. Iman Taryam Al Shamsi, President of the conference, organised by Meeting Minds, will discuss the latest diagnostic and therapeutic methods by specialists in diseases and workshops through specialized and interactive workshops within 28 sessions, and the scientific program includes many axes to ensure the quality of life of heroes and their families.

She pointed out that the conference on its last day will include a rich programme that focuses on the injured and their families and brings them together with specialists directly to discuss the daily challenges and difficulties they face, and provide the best appropriate solutions, noting that people who suffer from rare diseases usually suffer from psychological and social challenges due to their sense of isolation and marginalization as a result of lack of understanding and awareness of their cases.

She added that the main objective of the association is to provide moral and psychological support to patients and their families, help them, deliver their voices to decision-makers, communicate with similar international associations and institutions, increase the exchange of scientific knowledge about rare diseases, focus on awareness and education programs to reduce their spread, introduce how to prevent and treat them, and contribute to the development of social solidarity and appropriate public health policies, noting that the Emirates Rare Diseases Association provides its services to all regions of the country and to all citizens, residents and those affected by these diseases. Diseases.

For her part, Nafisa Tawfiq, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Conference, said that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has paid most attention to rare diseases and supported the rare diseases' community.

The family programme will focus on five axes of prevention, namely premarital examinations, the government support program for people of determination, advocacy, and the journey of hope, where we will listen together to the stories and experiences of heroes, and the fifth axis on dealing with chronic diseases in adolescence, and a session will be held on written motivation for groups and incubators of people of determination as an invitation to write and express

13 local and international companies are participating in the exhibition displaying their latest products of modern medicines, which are keen to be offered during the conference days at the Dubai Conference, as it is considered one of the most important conferences held in the UAE annually.

