3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings Begins In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) The 3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings began today in Abu Dhabi with the participation of more than 500 officials from local and Federal governments across the UAE.

The event highlights the projects and initiatives that will enable local and federal governments to lead the development drive towards the UAE Centennial 2071.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings will conclude tomorrow with the UAE Pioneers Award ceremony, which honours role models of tolerance – be they people, projects and initiatives – who spread values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance in in the UAE.

The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest and most comprehensive platform that brings together the UAE team of federal and local government bodies to discuss the challenges facing the development process and discuss the priorities of government work in various sectors.

