3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of data in developing digital economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The third ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ concluded today with a discussion on the future of data and its pivotal role in digital economy and the development of government ecosystems.

More than 575 participants from around the world joined the virtual session. The high-level attendees included company representatives, digital solution providers, and the media.

Hosted by the Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), the session titled ‘The Future of Data: How Can Governments Create Data-Driven Ecosystems?’ was organised by Messe Frankfurt middle East.

The panel discussion hosted Dr. Mohamed Abdulhameed Al Askar, Director-General, ADDA; Kristian Moller, Director General, Agency for Data Supply and Efficiency, Denmark; Dr. Monsak Socharoentum, Vice President of Data Solutions, Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), Thailand; Dan Hu, CEO, G42 Cloud, and John Sheridan, Digital Director, National Archives, United Kingdom.

The attendees looked into the latest trends, case studies, regulations, and policies that would enable and support the development of data-driven ecosystems. The panel speakers and experts reiterated data’s pivotal role in building future economies.

During the online session, Al Askar made an introductory presentation on 'Data Value Realisation in Government'.

He talked about the reality and future of data, the importance of its optimal utilisation, and the existing challenges in this field. He cited the experiences of Abu Dhabi, Denmark, Thailand and the UK.

Al Askar said, "Data has become one of the most valuable government assets today. Governments can harness its power to develop the most essential services needed by the people, as well as create key economic plans and programmes that meet the needs of the future," he further stated, "Without a proper strategy and data architectural structure, we cannot realise the true value of data in governance and policy making and use it to maximise operational efficiency. By utilising it in the right manner as an input, the output will be the desired outcome."

The panel highlighted that ‘Data next’ is not just about availability and quality of individual data sets or registers. It is about cohesion across data sets to support major transitions in society that cannot effectively be supported by data silos.

The session underlined the importance of data in building the digital economy, stressing that data is currently the core of the general government policy-making process in a number of countries around the world.