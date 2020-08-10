40% complete of 'Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island' in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) RAK AMI Hotel, a company based in Ras Al Khaimah with the mission to develop and manage hotels, has announced significant progress in the construction of its flagship hospitality project in Ras Al Khaimah, the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island.

Scheduled for completion in September 2021, work on Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has been progressing as per schedule, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis. RAK AMI Hotel has now achieved a milestone with nearly 40 percent of the total construction completed by mobilising all resources and people required to accelerate project work.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chairman of RAK AMI Hotel, said, "As the first project under RAK AMI Hotel, we are focused on ensuring not only the timely completion of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island but also to create industry benchmarks in its construction and operation.

Work has been ongoing in the past months, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. The hotel will be a vibrant addition to the hospitality sector of the Emirate when it opens next year."

He added, "The company committed to deliver on time and as per budget, and we are seeing the progress on-ground. Every aspect of the development is undertaken to the highest standards of quality in terms of finish, similar to other hospitality projects completed by the company in Ras Al Khaimah. Our commitment is to ensure cost-competitive and high-quality project management."

The Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is located centrally in Al Marjan Island. With a total development of AED543 million, the hotel is set in elegantly landscaped gardens with its own secluded white sandy beach. It will add 418 hotel keys, all with direct sea views. Guests can choose from large-sized family rooms, suites or 28 beachfront chalets with private pools and gardens.