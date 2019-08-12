40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

(@FahadShabbir)

BENGALURU, Karnataka, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state, a data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, KSNDMC, said.

The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5, 81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas, ANI has reported.

"Since 1st August 2019, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 people missing, 5,81,702 people evacuated, 1168 number of relief camps operational and 17 districts and 2028 villages affected," the KSNDMC informed.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.