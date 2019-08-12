UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Dead, 14 Missing In Flood-hit Karnataka Since August 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

40 dead, 14 missing in flood-hit Karnataka since August 1

BENGALURU, Karnataka, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state, a data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, KSNDMC, said.

The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5, 81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas, ANI has reported.

"Since 1st August 2019, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 people missing, 5,81,702 people evacuated, 1168 number of relief camps operational and 17 districts and 2028 villages affected," the KSNDMC informed.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

Related Topics

August 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

46 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

11 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

11 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

11 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.