40 jewellers showcase designs at Hong Kong Pavilion

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) A selection of precious jewellery, watches, diamonds and gemstones with fantastic classic, contemporary and modern designs attracted a record number of visitors to the Hong Kong pavilion at the 47th Watch and Jewellery middle East Show.

Organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the largest and longest-running event of its kind will run until 5th October with more than 500 participating exhibitors and leading brands from across the world, over an area of 30,000 square metres.

Through as many as 40 exhibitors, Hong Kong Pavilion is showcasing the latest intricately crafted jewellery creations (gold, diamond, gemstones). The exhibiting companies have taken advantage of the show to create new relationships and explore various business opportunities in the Middle East.

During a meeting held on the sidelines of the five-day event, the Hong Kong Jewellery Manufacturers Association extended an official invitation to Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, to visit the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show. The Hong Kong show will be held from 25th to 28th June 2020 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The meeting touched on ways to strengthening and developing partnerships between the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, to serve the interests of the jewellery sector in both countries.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "Hong Kong pavilion has grown in size as compared to the last edition. This reflects how much importance is attached to the show worldwide, being an incomparable platform for top companies in the jewellery and watches industry to showcase a dazzling selection of the finest handmade jewellery, gemstones and watches".

"For long years, Hong Kong has been a fundamental exhibitor in the bi-annual show, bringing with it sophisticated concepts and the highest standards of craftsmanship. It also plays a significant role in the world’s jewellery industry through its international exhibitions, including the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which has been there for more than 26 years," Shattaf added.

The show is open to the public today till 23:00, while tomorrow (Friday) will be open from 15:00 to 23:00 and Saturday from 12:00 to 22:00. Admission is free for all.