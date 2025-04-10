40 Killed, 146 Wounded In 24 Hours In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) At least 40 Palestinians were killed, and 146 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the region, according to Palestinian news & Information Agency (WAFA).
The agency quoted the medical sources that said that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 50,886 documented fatalities, with an additional 115,875 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to target ambulance and civil defence crews.
