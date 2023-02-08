40 local and international exhibitors showcase innovative, sustainable solutions at SIF 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) More than 40 entities are showcasing their investment opportunities at the 6th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) 2023 taking place at Al Jawaher Convention Centre on 8th and 9th February.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), SIF 2023 has garnered global attention with participants from various countries including Mauritius, Senegal and Ghana exhibiting potential investment opportunities.

Themed "Redefining Economies: Making Significant Strides for a Better Future", the two-day event aims to enable local and international authorities to focus and share ideas on business innovation, initialization, and sustainability in a quest to create better business opportunities.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology drew interest on day one of SIF 2023 with its innovative digital platform aimed to revolutionise companies and businesses set-ups both locally and internationally.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry put its services on display, highlighting its role in supporting small and medium enterprises. With offices spread throughout Sharjah, the Chamber serves as a mediator between businesses and the relevant authorities, while working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to provide innovative solutions and support the establishment of industrial companies. The Chamber also aims to create a communication platform between companies seeking investment in the UAE and potential financing partners, thereby boosting the business sector and attracting more investment opportunities.

The Sharjah Digital Office exhibited its most prominent services to enrich the experience of investors and help them complete their transactions in the fastest time and with the least possible effort, while the Real Estate Registration Department introduces the forum audience to its most prominent newly developed laws, including the private property law, the movement of the real estate market, and the most active regions in terms of investment and the most investing nationalities.

Showcasing sustainable ecosystem solutions, the Beeah Group exhibited environmental consultancy services and partnering possibilities, along with details on other services provided by the leading eco-friendly activities in Sharjah. The Sharjah Sustainability City also drew the spotlight with their miniature infrastructure model which is expected to be one of the key projects in harnessing the green economy of the emirate.

The Emirates Development Bank, through its participation, looks forward to promoting development and investment by providing the necessary financing to establish business in five sectors in the UAE, while the Arada Real Estate Development Group aims to attract more regional and international investors, by introducing its real estate projects and facilities.

The forum will continue tomorrow with multiple panel sessions and investment discussions focusing on boosting investments in Sharjah and the UAE.