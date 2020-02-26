UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Robotics, AI Experts Take Part In Inaugural MBZIRC Symposium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MBZIRC symposium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) More than 400 international robotics and artificial intelligence, AI, experts are taking part in the first-ever Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge, MBZIRC, symposium to discuss the role of competitions in advancing future innovations.

The two-day event is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, according to the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, organisers of the MBZIRC.

The event offers the MBZIRC 2020 teams an opportunity to showcase their projects directly to industry representatives, in order to further increase interest and raise awareness, while facilitating opportunities for research collaborations.

A plenary discussion by the MBZIRC organising committee, jury members and the international teams is scheduled to focus on current challenges in robotics development and recommendations for future robotics competitions. They will also evaluate to what extent competitions such as MBZIRC 2020 help foster research and innovation robotics and artificial intelligence.

Participating teams and other robotics experts presented papers at the symposium that included an engaging, and informative line-up of invited talks, presentations, and workshops seeking to foster innovation and research excellence in robotics and artificial intelligence.

