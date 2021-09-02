UrduPoint.com

4,000 Patients To Benefit From The Updated Home Care Model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:15 PM

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has initiated the updated model of care for home care services that was launched earlier in 2021, as part of the department’s efforts in ensuring the access and availability of high-quality home care services to eligible patients.

The department has updated the home care model after approving a list of service providers who met all the requirements. These requirements will ensure that patients receive the best home care services.

The DoH approved 77 home care service providers in Abu Dhabi, with services covering more than 4,000 patients. The selected service providers met a set of requirements and standards, the provision of ongoing healthcare services and proximity to patients’ place of residence.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is committed to updating and implementing advanced models of care that enhance the efficiency of the sector and contribute to the provision of healthcare services, in accordance with the highest international standards. We continue to improve the healthcare sector to guarantee that residents receive high-quality services that are readily available and that ultimately enhance their experience."

The DoH has accredited home care service providers across the emirate to ensure that patients have continued, easy and efficient access to these services.

The updated model includes clear guidelines to determining the eligibility of patients, clarifying the type of home care services provided and determining licencing requirements for service providers. The department indicated that patient eligibility will be evaluated according to several basic criteria that include diagnosing the patient’s needs and identifying the type of therapeutic and nursing care required.

The department will also determine the appropriate service provider according to the needs of the health status of each patient.

Service providers expressed their appreciation for the support of the Department of Health and its efforts in upgrading healthcare services. Ali Mohsen Al-Naqib, CEO of Real Medical Centre, explained, "The updated model of care provides substantial opportunities for developments that will enhance access and quality of home care services while advancing the Emirate’s healthcare sector. While the Primary goal of the updated model is to improve the health outcomes of patients, healthcare providers also stand to benefit through improved patient satisfaction, higher staff productivity and more."

Abdulaziz Al Hosani, CEO of Tebabah Home Health Care, said. "The updated model of care will ensure that home care services in Abu Dhabi adhere to global standards of comprehensive health care provided by highly skilled and qualified practitioners."

Jamil Ibrahim Chaaban, business Development Manager at Happy Life Home Health Care, commented that the updated model of care raises the standard of care by ensuring that Abu Dhabi citizens receive improved healthcare services. It will also encourage service providers to continue to upgrade their level of care.

Ahmed Hadi Al Rashdi, Chairman of Manchester Home Health Care, said, "This is a critical initiative that will modulate the context of the healthcare system in Non-Acute Care settings through DoH’s leadership and governance. The updated model prioritises all phases of the patient journey, thereby promoting the culture of holistic and patient-centred healthcare while encouraging patient and family engagement."

Mohamed Merai, CEO of Ayadi Home Health Care Centre, explained that the updated model of care is founded on evidence-based practices and standards of care. It ensures that timely and appropriate care is provided in the patient’s home.

