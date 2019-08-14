ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Some 40,000 people from 8,000 families in the UAE have benefitted from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, sacrificial meat during Eid Al Adha.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, stated that 6,400 people benefitted in Abu Dhabi, 4,000 people in Dubai, 3,200 in Ajman, 4,000 in Sharjah, 5,600 in Al Ain, 4,000 in Ras Al Khaimah, 1,600 in Al Dhafra, 4,000 in Fujairah, 1,600 in Umm Al Qaiwain and 5,600 in Bani Yas.

He stressed that the ERC delivered sacrificial meat to beneficiaries through its many distribution centres, noting that it provided large refrigerators to transport the meat, and supervised volunteers to deliver the meat to beneficiaries.

He also pointed out that the ERC's centres around the country distributed the meat according to new procedures for the convenience of its beneficiaries, who were notified in advance about its services and the dates and places of distribution.

They also handed out coupons for obtaining sacrificial meat, Al Mansouri added while expressing the ERC's gratitude to all relevant government and private authorities, to ensure the success of this year’s project, meet the needs of beneficiaries, and fulfil the ERC’s aspirations to bring joy and happiness to families and children during Eid.

He also praised the role of employees and volunteers in supervising the implementation of the project, as well as their work during the Eid holiday to serve beneficiaries.