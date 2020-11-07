407 new cases detected, 433 new recoveries: Saudi Health Ministry/

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced in a statement here today that 407 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 350,229, including 7,738 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 758 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. It added that 19 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 5,525, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Meanwhile, as many as 433 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 336,966.

On the other hand, 53,726 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia