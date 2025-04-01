Open Menu

408 Humanitarian Workers Killed In Gaza Since October 2023: UNRWA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that 408 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on 7th October 2023, including 280 UNRWA staff members.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, expressed deep sorrow over the confirmed deaths of agency staff and eight members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society and first responders in Rafah on Sunday.

He emphasised that targeting emergency responders, journalists, or aid workers — or placing them at risk — constitutes a blatant disregard for international law.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Gaza October Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

6 minutes ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

36 minutes ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

36 minutes ago
 Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March

1 hour ago
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on d ..

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

1 hour ago
 UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care pro ..

UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes

2 hours ago
 China launches test satellite for satellite intern ..

China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology

2 hours ago
 Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

3 hours ago
 SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into sp ..

SpaceX launches 28 new Starlink satellites into space

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East