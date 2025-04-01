408 Humanitarian Workers Killed In Gaza Since October 2023: UNRWA
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has confirmed that 408 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war on 7th October 2023, including 280 UNRWA staff members.
Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, expressed deep sorrow over the confirmed deaths of agency staff and eight members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society and first responders in Rafah on Sunday.
He emphasised that targeting emergency responders, journalists, or aid workers — or placing them at risk — constitutes a blatant disregard for international law.
