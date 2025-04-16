40th Annual Exhibition Of Emirates Fine Arts Society Opens At Sharjah Art Museum
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) On Tuesday evening, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, officially opened the 40th annual exhibition of the Emirates Fine Arts Society (EFAS) at the Sharjah Art Museum.
The exhibition stands out as a significant annual highlight in Sharjah’s cultural Calendar, providing a glimpse into the development of fine arts in the UAE.
This event showcases both personal and communal artistic journeys, positioning itself as a significant cultural milestone within the local and regional visual arts landscape.
Sheikh Salem, while touring the exhibition, explored a diverse array of artworks created by the participating artists. The works span various mediums, including photography, installation art, painting, sculpture, oil, watercolour, acrylic, and ceramics, showcasing the rich diversity found in contemporary and modern artistic styles.
The exhibition showcases a vibrant visual landscape that illustrates the evolution of the fine arts movement in the UAE and the wider region, solidifying Sharjah’s status as a prominent cultural and artistic centre.
During the visit, Sheikh Salem was provided with comprehensive insights from the artists regarding their creations and artistic methods. The variety of artistic presentations highlights the importance of the Society’s annual exhibition, which, now in its fourth decade, has been essential in supporting artists and displaying their work, solidifying Sharjah’s status as a lasting hub for the arts both locally and internationally.
This year's edition is organised by the Emirates Fine Arts Society in partnership with the Department of Culture, the Sharjah Museum Authority, and the Sharjah Art Foundation.
The exhibition showcases 50 participating artists from the UAE, including trailblazers of the Emirati fine arts movement, alongside artists from various Arab nations and several international countries.
The works chosen by a specialised committee, which includes artists Khalil Abdulwahid, Dr. Karima Al Shomely, Salma Al Marri, and Dr. Mohammed Yousif (chairman of the society), create a dynamic artistic tapestry that connects tradition with experimentation.
