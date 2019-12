(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The 40th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Summit has kicked off today under the chairmanship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Leaders and representatives of the six-nation GCC convened at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh to hold the annual meeting.