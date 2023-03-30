40th Ramadan Nights offers 17 days of fun-filled Ramadan experiences

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) The 40th edition of “Ramadan Nights” is all set to commence at Expo Centre Sharjah on 5th April, offering 17 days of fun-filled Ramadan evenings and incredible shopping experiences.

The event, organised by the Centre with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature discounts of up to 75 percent on around 10,000 products showcased by over 150 exhibitors and 500 international brands.

As part of the 33rd edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival", the exhibition will host daily activities and events for residents and visitors of the Emirate.

Attendees can shop, take advantage of great deals, and enjoy a variety of cultural and heritage programs, as well as entertainment shows. Daily draws for valuable prizes will also be held, offering visitors an opportunity to win valuable prizes.

The exhibition also provides a chance for visitors to sample the finest local, Arab, and international cuisine, with a luxurious culinary experience being a cornerstone of the event.

The food court will feature stalls offering popular dishes from various countries around the world.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, said that this year's Ramadan Nights exhibition will be brimming with a rich and diverse array of activities. “The Centre will make every possible effort to create an atmosphere of joy and happiness for community members while meeting their various needs through competitively priced shopping, entertainment shows for families and children, and special pavilions featuring popular, Arabic, and international food.”

Shattaf added that these unique attractions will enhance the exhibition's reputation as a favorite destination for whole-family entertainment and quality time during the holy month.

Open daily from 17:00 to 1:00 during Ramadan and 15:00 to 00:00 during Eid Al Fitr, the exhibition will offer promotions and attractive discounts on a wide variety of products. Visitors can explore fashion, sports equipment, handicrafts, electrical appliances, food, and popular dishes.