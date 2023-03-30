UrduPoint.com

40th Ramadan Nights Offers 17 Days Of Fun-filled Ramadan Experiences

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 09:30 PM

40th Ramadan Nights offers 17 days of fun-filled Ramadan experiences

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) The 40th edition of “Ramadan Nights” is all set to commence at Expo Centre Sharjah on 5th April, offering 17 days of fun-filled Ramadan evenings and incredible shopping experiences.

The event, organised by the Centre with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature discounts of up to 75 percent on around 10,000 products showcased by over 150 exhibitors and 500 international brands.

As part of the 33rd edition of the "Sharjah Ramadan Festival", the exhibition will host daily activities and events for residents and visitors of the Emirate.

Attendees can shop, take advantage of great deals, and enjoy a variety of cultural and heritage programs, as well as entertainment shows. Daily draws for valuable prizes will also be held, offering visitors an opportunity to win valuable prizes.

The exhibition also provides a chance for visitors to sample the finest local, Arab, and international cuisine, with a luxurious culinary experience being a cornerstone of the event.

The food court will feature stalls offering popular dishes from various countries around the world.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, said that this year's Ramadan Nights exhibition will be brimming with a rich and diverse array of activities. “The Centre will make every possible effort to create an atmosphere of joy and happiness for community members while meeting their various needs through competitively priced shopping, entertainment shows for families and children, and special pavilions featuring popular, Arabic, and international food.”

Shattaf added that these unique attractions will enhance the exhibition's reputation as a favorite destination for whole-family entertainment and quality time during the holy month.

Open daily from 17:00 to 1:00 during Ramadan and 15:00 to 00:00 during Eid Al Fitr, the exhibition will offer promotions and attractive discounts on a wide variety of products. Visitors can explore fashion, sports equipment, handicrafts, electrical appliances, food, and popular dishes.

Related Topics

World Sports Sharjah Chamber April Commerce Event All From Industry Arab Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thur ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thursday

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in Ma ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in May: Ambassador Kistafin

42 minutes ago
 CM's aide, CEO EZDMC discuss problems of industria ..

CM's aide, CEO EZDMC discuss problems of industrial sector

42 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l community for collective acti ..

39 minutes ago
 KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorro ..

KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorrow

39 minutes ago
 US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine ..

US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine Learning - Cyber Command

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.