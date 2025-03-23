Open Menu

41 Killed, 61 Wounded In Israeli Shelling On Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulted in the martyrdom of at least 41 Palestinians and the injury of 61 others, WAFA news Agency reported.

The Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip since 18 March has resulted in 673 deaths and 1,233 injuries.

