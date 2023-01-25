4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in 2022

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2023 (WAM) – A total of 4.1 million hotel visitors stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels during 2022, 24% up from 2021, data by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, revealed.
Hotel revenues climbed by 23% from the previous year to AED5.4 billion in 2022.
The statistics showed that Abu Dhabi hotels recorded occupancy rates of 70% during the reference year, a growth of 0.2% compared to 2021.The average hotel stay for guests was about 3 nights per guest, and the average revenue per available room was AED263, up 19%.
UAE nationals accounted for the largest share of the capital's hotel guests during the past year, with a share of 29%, or the equivalent of 1.182 million guests.
Indian nationalities led all other non-Emiratis with a share of 12%, or the equivalent of 480,000 visitors, up 31% from the same period in 2021. The nationals of Britain, Egypt, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia followed with a share of 4% each.