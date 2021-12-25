UrduPoint.com

41,346 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

41,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 41,346 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 22,473,207 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 227.

22 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

Christians celebrate Christmas day in Sialkot

21 minutes ago
 Body of minor girl recovered

Body of minor girl recovered

21 minutes ago
 Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament conc ..

Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament concludes

21 minutes ago
 At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Gree ..

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

21 minutes ago
 KP table tennis teams reach final of Inter-Provinc ..

KP table tennis teams reach final of Inter-Provincial TT Championship

35 minutes ago
 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated ..

145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated in Sialkot

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.