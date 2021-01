AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit began today at Maraya Hall in Al-Ula governorate with the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who is leading the UAE's delegation to the summit.