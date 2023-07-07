Open Menu

42 Abu Dhabi Celebrates 42 Network's International Recognition

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 05:15 PM

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network's international recognition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2023) 42 Abu Dhabi, the first GCC campus of the internationally renowned 42 Network of coding schools, celebrated the 42 Network’s international recognition as the 6th Most Innovative University in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Global Top 100 Most Innovative Universities ranking.

The 42 Network also ranked number one in the Ethical Value Category of the WURI Top 50.

With this recognition, the 42 Network joins other esteemed institutions in the WURI rankings, including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University. The World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) evaluates the university’s real contributions to society, highlighting creative and innovative approaches of universities' research and educational programmes.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, “This is an incredible achievement for the 42 Network, and we at 42 Abu Dhabi are honoured to be part of this milestone.

This high ranking is a testament to the success of the network’s revolutionary learning model which has equipped thousands of students around the world with essential digital skills.”

“As part of the 42 network, we at 42 Abu Dhabi are committed to continuing to innovate, grow, and create a learning environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and excellence. To do this, we look forward to working together with all our stakeholders towards our shared vision of creating a brighter future for our students and consolidating the UAE's leading and global position as a hub for coding and the digital economy,” he added.

42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, was established in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK) under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme.

