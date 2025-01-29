42 Abu Dhabi Hosts AI Hackathon With Over 80 Participants
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding academy that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, hosted an AI Hackathon with over 80 students in collaboration with SambaNova Systems.
The hackathon concluded with three winning projects that leveraged Agentic AI to create solutions tackling challenges across diverse sectors in the UAE, including healthcare, legal, transportation and other vital fields.
The first project introduces an AI-powered emergency response system designed to revolutionise emergency care by seamlessly connecting paramedics and hospitals.
The second project is an intelligent legal assistant that leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to analyse UAE legal documents, generate contracts, and check regulations, delivering precise, context-aware insights.
The third project features an AI voice assistant that provides real-time updates on public transit services, including routes, stops, and connection times, using advanced agentic AI and geocoding APIs for accurate and timely information.
The hackathon was organised in collaboration with CloudingAI, a UAE-based AI integrator, and SambaNova Systems, a global leader in AI hardware and chip design and manufacturing.
The innovative solutions developed during the hackathon promise to drive impactful change and showcase the potential of AI-driven technologies. The judging panel featured experts from Abu Dhabi Executive Office, ADNOC, SambaNova Systems, Clouding AI and BrandMoxie.
Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, “This hackathon reflects our role in building a future-ready workforce that can actively contribute to Abu Dhabi’s leading role in AI and digital transformation on a global scale. At 42 Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 by equipping students with the skills needed to lead the way in AI innovation. Our partners, who have been instrumental in providing mentorship, resources, and support, have played a key role in making this hackathon a success.”
Soufiane Chami, Principal AI Solutions Engineer at SambaNova Systems, added, "At SambaNova, we are committed to democratising AI access and empowering the next generation of innovators in the UAE. This hackathon not only showcased the power of SambaNova’s chips for fast AI training and inference but also highlighted the exceptional AI talent at 42 Abu Dhabi in developing real-world solutions. We are proud of our partnership with 42 Abu Dhabi to support talent in driving AI adoption and creating impactful solutions for the UAE using our cutting-edge supercomputing technology."
The hackathon provided students with a platform to collaborate, think critically, and apply their knowledge to tackle real-world challenges. This aligns with 42 Abu Dhabi’s mission to foster a talent pipeline that not only supports the local digital economy but also positions Abu Dhabi as a leading force in global innovation.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira
American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform27 seconds ago
-
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah36 seconds ago
-
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants48 seconds ago
-
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits16 minutes ago
-
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 202416 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd31 minutes ago
-
General Women's Union, Abu Dhabi Customs partner to empower women in customs sector45 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy46 minutes ago
-
ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al Khaimah campus60 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Programme 20251 hour ago
-
EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes1 hour ago
-
Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 20251 hour ago